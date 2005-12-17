2005

In the inspiring sequel to The Christmas Shoes, Nathan Andrews (Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother) is all grown up. As a young doctor, Nathan finds himself questioning his career choice, so he goes to his hometown to soul search and reconnect with his father. Once home, a blossoming romance with teacher Megan Sullivan (Rebecca Gayheart, Vanished) and a fast friendship with student Charlie Bennett (Angus T. Jones, Two And A Half Men) teach Nathan to live life in the moment and embrace the time he ahs with friends and family. A tender, heartwarming tale, The Christmas Blessing reminds us that life, love and family are gifts to be cherished.