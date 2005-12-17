2005

The Christmas Blessing

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Romance

Release Date

December 17th, 2005

In the inspiring sequel to The Christmas Shoes, Nathan Andrews (Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother) is all grown up. As a young doctor, Nathan finds himself questioning his career choice, so he goes to his hometown to soul search and reconnect with his father. Once home, a blossoming romance with teacher Megan Sullivan (Rebecca Gayheart, Vanished) and a fast friendship with student Charlie Bennett (Angus T. Jones, Two And A Half Men) teach Nathan to live life in the moment and embrace the time he ahs with friends and family. A tender, heartwarming tale, The Christmas Blessing reminds us that life, love and family are gifts to be cherished.

Cast

Rebecca GayheartMeghan Sullivan
Angus T. JonesCharlie Bennett
Hugh ThompsonJack Andrews
Shaun JohnstonTucker Bennett
Rob LoweRobert Layton
Robert ClintonDr. Goetz

