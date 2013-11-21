The Christmas Candle

Deep in the heart of the English countryside lies the enchanting village of Gladbury. Legend has it every 25 years an angel visits the village candlemaker and touches a single candle. Whoever lights this candle receives a miracle on Christmas Eve. But in 1890, at the dawn of the electric age, this centuries old legend may come to an end.
|Samantha Barks
|Emily Barstow
|Lesley Manville
|Bea Haddington
|Sylvester McCoy
|Edward Haddington
|James Cosmo
|Herbert Hopewell
|Susan Boyle
|Eleanor Hopewell
|Barbara Flynn
|Lady Camdon
