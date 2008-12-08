2008

The Christmas Choir

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 2008

Studio

Muse Entertainment

Based on a true story, The Christmas Choir is the inspiring account of how one man can make a remarkable difference simply by giving of himself. Workaholic accountant Peter Andrews (Jason Gedrick) has overlooked Christmas, friends and even his fiance for far too long. As a result, his life begins to fall apart. But a chance encounter with a homeless man named Bob (Tyrone Benskin) changes everything and inspires Peter to start a choir that eventually goes on to enormous success. With the help of the unconventional Sister Agatha (Rhea Perlman) and his new found friends at the shelter, Peter learns that Christmas is not a season but a state of mind and that everyone deserves a second chance at life and love.

Cast

Tyrone BenskinBob
Michael SarrazinHenry Brockman
Marianne FarleyMarilyn
Roc LaFortuneHector
John Dunn-HillFred
Luis OlivaJuan

