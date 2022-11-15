The Christmas Dinosaur

Not Available

Eight-year-old Jason Barnes is a dinosaur freak. All he wants for Christmas is a high-tech robotic toy called Dino-Bot. Unable to wait, he opens one of his presents early. What he finds, however, is a petrified dinosaur egg. How boring . . . until the egg hatches and a baby dinosaur begins to grow at an alarming rate. Jason realizes that he needs to find it a bigger home! Now if only he can keep it hidden from his parents long enough to reunite the baby dinosaur with his family in time for Christmas.