The Christmas Dream

1948

Christmas has arrived. As a little girl and her parents enter the room, the little girl finds all kinds of toys under the Christmas Tree. She immediately throws her old doll aside and starts playing with her new dolls. But that night she has a dream. Or isn't it a dream… (IMDb) The Czech version's soundtrack was purely instrumental with no dialog or sound effects and no Santa! When MGM distributed the film to American theatres, they replaced the charming score with an overwrought Hollywood concoction, inserted an American-style Santa Claus into the footage […], and gave the doll a pip-squeaky voice. (YouTube)