The Christmas Hope

2009

After the recent loss of her son Sean—a minor character in The Christmas Blessing—Patty Addison (Madeleine Stowe) devotes herself to finding homes for needy children. The loss of their son has strained Patty's relationship with her husband Mark. but they reconnect emotionally when they take in Emily, a 9-year-old orphaned in a car accident similar to the one that killed Sean. At the same time Dr. Nathan Andrews—the one character that connects the entire film trilogy—is trying to find the parents of a boy who died in the ER, and Mark is trying to help one of his son's friends. By the end of the film, all three stories are intertwined as they all look for Emily, who has run away.