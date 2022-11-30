Not Available

The Christmas House

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Swift Productions

Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis and patriarch Bill, have summoned their two grown sons – TV star, Mike Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell – home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to recreate the Christmas house, will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi, his high school sweetheart.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images