The Christmas Note

Craig Anderson Productions

Having just moved back to her hometown without her serviceman husband but with her young son, Gretchen Daniels finds her life in disarray as Christmas approaches. But she discovers new purpose when she helps to deliver a message to her neighbor, Melissa, which makes her an ally in the quest to find the neighbor's sibling she never knew she had. The women become bonded not only by the search, but by the understanding that being there for each other means they're no longer alone. This friendship becomes the greatest Christmas gift of their lives. Based on a bestselling novel by Donna VanLiere.

Cast

Jamie Lynn SiglerGretchen Daniels
Dylan KingwellEthan
Leah GibsonMelissa McCreary
Jessie FraserMeegan Andrews
William VaughanBruce Adler
Lynda BoydVivian

