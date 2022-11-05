The Christmas Story Keepers

Not Available

It is the early years of Christianity, and Emperor Nero is hellbent on destroying the lot of them. Caught up amongst the chaos are the homeless orphans of Rome fleeing from the fires Nero is starting to persecute the Christians. The orphans find their way to Ben and Helena, secret Christian leaders in Rome who are the "Story keepers" of the tales of Jesus. With their help, they flee the burning city and head out to a safe haven for the Christians. Along the way, they meet up with colorful characters of all walks of life while learning about the life of Jesus.