The title means "The Christmas Testament" and the series was in 24 parts, broadcast on consecutive dates from December 1 to December 24th 1995. 3 brothers, Sven, Hubert and Martin, who can't stand each other, and their wives meet in an old cabin to hear their recently died fathers testament. His last will is for them to celebrate Christmas together. In the cabin is, apart from the 6 family members, only a weird waiter. But something is not quite right...