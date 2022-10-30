The Chronicle of an extermination

Not Available

Hortiatis is one of the numerous Greek villages whose inhabitants were massacred during the German occupation during World War II. The documentary attempts a “reenactment” of the Hortiatis holocaust through the first-hand testimony of eye-witnesses, while underscoring the significance of the preservation of historical memory. The unfolding of events is shaped by official sources and through individual perspectives and personal experiences of common people, shedding new light on these historic events.