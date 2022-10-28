Not Available

The Chronicles of Evil

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CJ Entertainment

Detective Squad Chief Choi is set for a promotion. He has a party with his co-workers to celebrate, but, on the way home, a crime occurs and he accidentally commits murder. Because of his promotion, he decides to cover up the crime. The next morning, TV news reveals a body is hanging from a crane at a construction site. Choi is shocked because the body hanging is the person he killed last night. He takes charge of the murder investigation.

Cast

Son Hyun-JooChoi Chang-sik
Ma Dong-SeokDetective Oh
Choi DanielKim Jin-gyu
Park Seo-joonCha Dong-jae
Bae Jin-woong

View Full Cast >

Images