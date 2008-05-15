2008

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 15th, 2008

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

One year after their incredible adventures in the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Peter, Edmund, Lucy and Susan Pevensie return to Narnia to aid a young prince whose life has been threatened by the evil King Miraz. Now, with the help of a colorful cast of new characters, including Trufflehunter the badger and Nikabrik the dwarf, the Pevensie clan embarks on an incredible quest to ensure that Narnia is returned to its rightful heir.

Cast

Ben BarnesPrince Caspian
Georgie HenleyLucy Pevensie
Skandar KeynesEdmund Pevensie
William MoseleyPeter Pevensie
Anna PopplewellSusan Pevensie
Sergio CastellittoKing Miraz

