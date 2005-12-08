The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

2005

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter, four siblings who step through a magical wardrobe and find the land of Narnia. There, the they discover a charming, once peaceful kingdom that has been plunged into eternal winter by the evil White Witch, Jadis. Aided by the wise and magnificent lion Aslan, the children lead Narnia into a spectacular, climactic battle to be free of the Witch's glacial powers forever!