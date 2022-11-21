The Chuckle Brothers Pirates Of The River Rother

Not Available

Chuckle Vision stars Paul and Barry Chuckle feature in their first ever DVD - the Pirates of the River Rother. Recorded live during their 2005 sell out tour Pirates of the River Rother - the Chuckle Brothers find themselves mistakenly aboard a pirate ship. Before long they are causing mayhem and merriment whilst tackling pirates and looking for treasure during their hilarious adventures on the high seas! The Chuckle Brothers unique brand of entertainment is a favourite with kids everywhere and a must have for all Chuckle fans! DVD also includes an inteview with the Chuckle Brothers, Arriving at Blackpool short film, pre show warm up featurette and FOUR hidden easter eggs.