The Chunkblow

From the twisted minds of Jamie Chimino, Ben Shutts, and Jared Gniewek, a Short film shot in Rochester, NY. Young miscreants have run amok in our country. Despite efforts to "scare them straight" hooligans prevail. Vandalism! Underage Drinking! Premarital Sex! Godless Heavy Metal! Drugs! All thrive in our "youth culture". We at Doglord Productions are sickened and disgusted by the youth of today and prepared this missive to attack their tastes DIRECTLY! Not for the squeamish, we have exposed the end result of the bacchanal lives of privileged excess our "children" enjoy. Time to face the music, kiddos! Official selection of Cinema Wasteland, Severed Cinema, The Calgary Horror Con, Shock Stock, And The Four State Slasher Fest. First place Audience Choice Award at Severed Fest