Not Available

In medieval Europe, crusading knights massacre a village full of suspected devil worshipers and build a large Gothic church above the cursed remains. It is now present day, and this elaborate cathedral still stands. But when its sealed crypt is accidentally reopened, a group of people trapped inside the church become possessed by the fury of the damned! Can the blood of the innocent survive this unholy communion, or will the ultimate demonic evil be unleashed upon the world?!