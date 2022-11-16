Not Available

"The CIA's War Against Cuba" - a briefing of the past ten years of CIA activities in Cuba, and the agents and other staff involved by the Dirección General de Inteligencia (DGI). DGI executed a parade of CIA agents active in Cuba, technology used, arms caches, journalists and other correspondents involved in intelligence tasks. This action was taken by Fidel Castro when his top agent Florention Aspillaga defected to the US via their embassy in Vienna, which immediately was followed by more defections and disclosure of so-called double agents. "La guerra de la CIA contra Cuba" was being broadcasted in 11 episodes.