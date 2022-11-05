1952

The Cimarron Kid

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 12th, 1952

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Audie Murphy comes into his own as a Western star in this story. Wrongly accused by crooked railroad officials of aiding a train heist by his old friends the Daltons, he joins their gang and becomes an active participant in other robberies. Betrayed by a fellow gang member, Murphy becomes a fugitive in the end. Seeking refuge at the ranch of a reformed gang member, he hopes to flee with the man's daughter to South America, but he's captured in the end and led off to jail. The girl promises to wait.

Cast

Beverly TylerCarrie Roberts
James BestBitter Creek Dalton
Yvette DuguayCimarron Rose Adams (as Yvette Dugay)
John HudsonDynamite Dick Dalton
Hugh O'BrianRed Buck
Roy RobertsPat Roberts

