The story of four teenagers: Negus, Chale, Sapo and Chata. Childhood friends living in public housing in a rundown area of Mexico City, search to trump idleness. They toy with the idea of robbing a movie theatre. Afflicted by their past and present stance, each find the motivation to complete the deed. The adventure pushes them to face their own realities and jeopardizes the only valuable possession: friendship