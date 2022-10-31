The Cinematographer Project - Transworld Skateboarding

Not Available

TransWorld SKATEboarding is proud to present our 24th video, The Cinematographer Project. We’ve assembled 13 of skateboarding’s finest filmmakers to each produce their own original three-to-five minute short. The result is a truly creative and diverse take on the current world of skateboarding. Featuring: Jon Holland, Mike Manzoori, Bill Strobeck, Russell Houghten, Dan Wolfe, Chris Ray, Brennan Conroy, Beagle, Torsten Frank, Lee Dupont, RB Umali, Christopher Middlebrook, Alien Workshop