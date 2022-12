Not Available

The famous twitter groupchat returns, with new characters as well as the return of old favorites. Featuring an expanded cast with newcomers like Vinchenzo, a jobless Italian who believes The Godfather is a trilogy and Analisa, a female cinephile suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. Favorites like Justin Lanza and infamous troll Twiggy are back and better than ever. With an improved production team, Cinephiles 2 is sure to be a smash hit.