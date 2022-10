Not Available

An examination of four different films which to varying degrees center on a prop or an object or an item that crosses various characters' lives and passes from hand to hand. The story in each film is, to a certain extent, told from the point of view of the object which can neither speak nor evaluate the actions of the characters whose lives it touches and influences. The films? MME DE..., WINCHESTER '73, VIRDIANA and AU HASARD BALTHAZAR.