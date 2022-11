Not Available

Following his wife's untimely death, Dirk Longstreet adopts a nomadic lifestyle. He preoccupies himself with surfing, and makes ends meet by participating in brutal underground brawls. Longstreet's leisurely lifestyle is abruptly interrupted when a young girl sold into slavery seeks the fighter's assistance. The child's former captors want her back, and Dirk is prepared to annihilate whoever gets in his way.