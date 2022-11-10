1928

The Circus

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 5th, 1928

Studio

Charles Chaplin Productions

Charlie, a wandering tramp, becomes a circus handyman and falls in love with the circus owner's daughter. Unaware of Charlie's affection, the girl falls in love with a handsome young performer. Charlie's versatility makes him star of the show when he substitutes for an ailing tightwire walker. He is discharged from the company when he protects the girl from her father's abuse, but he returns and appeals to the handsome performer to marry the girl. After the wedding the father prevails upon them to rejoin the circus. Charlie is hired again, but he stays behind when the caravan moves on.

Cast

Charles ChaplinA Tramp
Al Ernest GarciaThe Circus Proprietor and Ring Master
Merna KennedyHis Step-daughter, A Circus Rider
Harry CrockerRex, A Tight Rope Walker / Disgruntled Property Man / Clown
George DavisA Magician
Henry BergmanAn Old Clown

View Full Cast >

Images