The Circus Comes to Clown

Singalong about the fun of the circus featuring spot gags such as stereotypical black "Siamese Twins" eating watermelons (one eats them, the other spits out the seeds) and lions shooting the teaser after he whips them with his rod. A trumpeting seal holds out a sign reading "Petrillo Says Two Fish" (a reference to American Federation of Musicians president James C. Petrillo). The main attraction, a man on a flying trapeze, swoops down into the audience and picks up a beautiful girl. Watch for a cameo appearance by Blackie the Lamb, who kills the man on the flying trapeze at the end.