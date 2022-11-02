The Circus Queen Murder

Suave, lip-reading DA Thatcher Colt plans to get away from the big city for a while. So he and his secretary, Miss Kelly hop on a train for an Upstate NY town called Gilead. They expect a calm oasis, but when a small time circus rolls into town they soon find themselves caught up in a sordid tale of marital infidelity, murder, cruelty to animals, and cannibalism.
|Donald Cook
|The Great Sebastian
|Greta Nissen
|Josie La Tour
|Ruthelma Stevens
|Miss Kelly
|Dwight Frye
|Flandrin
|Harry Holman
|Jim Dugan
|George Rosener
|John T. Rainey
