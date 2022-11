Not Available

A found-footage film that exhilarates via virtuosic editing, this homage to early Soviet-era cinema pioneer Sergei Eisenstein reconfigures extracts from several of the maestro’s classics—such as Battleship Potemkin—into something fresh and provocative. Inspired by Eisenstein’s seminal montage theories, the director works in tandem with composer Federico Schmucler to thrillingly evoke tumult.