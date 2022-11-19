Not Available

The City of the Dead, in Cairo, is the biggest necropolis in the world. One million inhabitants live there: in the tomb houses or in the buildings that have grown up around the tombs. We can find bakeries, coffee shops, markets, school for the children, mechanics for the cars. Everything inside the cemetery. The City of the Dead is gigantic but it feels like a small village. Mothers want to marry their daughters, boys keep chasing the girls. These things never change. It doesn't matter if you live in a big city, in a village or in a cemetery.