Not Available

The City of Violence

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CJ Entertainment

Tae-su, a detective fighting organized crime, returns to his hometown for his high school friend Wang-jae's funeral. There, he meets his old friends Pil-ho, Dong-hwan and Seok-hwan and they reminisce. Suspecting something fishy about Wang-jae's death, Tae-su and Seok-hwan start investigating it, each in his own way. Their investigations lead to a land development project that Pil-ho is directing.

Cast

Jeong Seok-yongDong-hwan
Lee Beom-sooPil-ho
Ryoo Seung-wanSeok-hwan
Doo-hong JungTae-su
Ahn Jae-moCameo
JuShil Lee

View Full Cast >

Images