The City Without Windows

One day, all the windows in the City disappeared... Then the rain started... No matter what people tried, nothing could stop the water. Soon, disease spread, robbing people's abilities to speak; the endless rain killing all other forms of communication with its acidic torrent. This was a time when dialogue became a new challenge. When everything we knew had to be reinvented. This was also a time, in the midst of a chaotic, decaying environment, when a man tried to cope with the loss of his former lover.