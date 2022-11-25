The Civilization Desire: Notes of the Great Flight

Not Available

War as a preposterous and absolutely masculine fiction -as well as the educational and occupational exclusion of women in a society that educates them to serve and be mothers- is repudiated by Virginia Woof in Three Guineas. The Civilization Desire is a piece that appropriates family movies filmed in Spain during the Republic, the Civil War and the early years of Francoism. The home movie becomes an alternative chronicle to the great stories, that reveals social differences and gender stereotypes learned from childhood, in the civilization of strength, despised by Woolf.