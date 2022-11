Not Available

Joe died young. But his and "The Clash's" memory live on in the programme as it seeks to explore and identify the music and the reasons behind the split of one of the most iconic punk rock groups of the day. We follow the life of one of the original members of "The Clash". Told through interviews of Joe's involvement in the ground breaking group from other band members including Mick Jones and 'Topper' Headon, we tell the story as it was.