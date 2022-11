Not Available

A 2000 documentary film about the British punk rock band The Clash. In 2003 it won the Grammy Awards for the best long form music video. Directed by Don Letts, the film combines old footage from the band's personal collection filmed in 1982 when The Clash went to New York with new interviews conducted for the film by Mal Peachey of members Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, Topper Headon, and Joe Strummer and other people associated with the group.