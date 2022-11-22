The Claudia Case

Not Available

Based on the true events that took place in the 70s, in Rio de Janeiro. The body of beautiful girl Cláudia Lessin Rodrigues, actress Márcia Rodrigues's sister, was found in the seashore. After Police investigation, it was found she had been murdered on a party by a rich industrialist's son and his socialite hairdresser buddy, after much sex, alcohol and drugs, specially Mandrax (methaqualone). She'd probably resisted being raped and the killers threw away the body in the water. One of the guys tried to escape flying to Switzerland.