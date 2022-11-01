Not Available

Set against the backdrop of the turbulent period in the late 60's leading up to Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan, MATIR MOINA (The Clay Bird) tells the story of a family torn apart by religion and war. A young boy, Anu, is sent off to a strict Islamic school, or madrasa, by his deeply religious father Kazi. As the political divisions in the country intensify, an increasing split develops between moderate and extremist forces within the madrasa, mirroring a growing divide between the stubborn but confused Kazi and his increasingly independent wife. Touching upon themes of religious tolerance, cultural diversity, and the complexity of Islam, MATIR MOINA has universal relevance in a crisis-ridden world.