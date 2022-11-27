The Clay People

Not Available

Plagued by insomnia and tired of life, a foreigner named Stefan (40-45) arrives in a small border town in western Russia. He rents a room from an elderly local woman who lives in a dilapidated building scheduled for demolition. She disappears without ever taking the rent money. Soon he meets the elusive, enigmatic Maya (35-45) and tries to get to know her better. As the two find themselves in the territory of Love, the dark shadows of Their past gradually come creeping into the light.