The Clay People

Plagued by insomnia and tired of life, a foreigner named Stefan (40-45) arrives in a small border town in western Russia. He rents a room from an elderly local woman who lives in a dilapidated building scheduled for demolition. She disappears without ever taking the rent money. Soon he meets the elusive, enigmatic Maya (35-45) and tries to get to know her better. As the two find themselves in the territory of Love, the dark shadows of Their past gradually come creeping into the light.
