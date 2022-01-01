The Client

A street-wise kid, Mark Sway, sees the suicide of Jerome Clifford, a prominent Louisiana lawyer, whose current client is Barry 'The Blade' Muldano, a Mafia hit-man. Before Jerome shoots himself, he tells Mark where the body of a Senator is buried. Clifford shoots himself and Mark is found at the scene, and both the FBI and the Mafia quickly realize that Mark probably knows more than he says.
|Susan Sarandon
|Regina "Reggie" Love
|Tommy Lee Jones
|'Reverend' Roy Foltrigg
|Mary-Louise Parker
|Dianne Sway
|Anthony LaPaglia
|Barry 'The Blade' Muldano
|Bradley Whitford
|Thomas Fink
|Will Patton
|Sergeant Hardy
