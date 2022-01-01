1994

The Client

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 19th, 1994

Studio

Alcor Films

A street-wise kid, Mark Sway, sees the suicide of Jerome Clifford, a prominent Louisiana lawyer, whose current client is Barry 'The Blade' Muldano, a Mafia hit-man. Before Jerome shoots himself, he tells Mark where the body of a Senator is buried. Clifford shoots himself and Mark is found at the scene, and both the FBI and the Mafia quickly realize that Mark probably knows more than he says.

Cast

Susan SarandonRegina "Reggie" Love
Tommy Lee Jones'Reverend' Roy Foltrigg
Mary-Louise ParkerDianne Sway
Anthony LaPagliaBarry 'The Blade' Muldano
Bradley WhitfordThomas Fink
Will PattonSergeant Hardy

View Full Cast >

Images