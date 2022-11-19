The Clique

Not Available

A group of high school students, JUSTINE, DANIELLA, BETH, NATALIE, JAMES, MATT, PETER and JOHN decide to spend a weekend at an empty home in the woods. As they pile into James' car, BOBBY, a goth kid, accused of murdering his parents a year earlier, watches them from across the parking lot. As they drive off, he follows them. They arrive at the empty house and go in as Bobby pulls up and watches them. That night, they play a game of truth or dare. Tempers flare as truths are told and secrets and lies are revealed. One by one they begin to turn up dead. How well do you know your friends? Written by Monica Ortiz