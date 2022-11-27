The Clock: Spirits Awakening

Not Available

In 1940, a French lady commits suicide after the death of her boyfriend, a clock engineer. Her soul was not at peace and it became a spirit, carried by a beautiful but deadly timepiece, that would torment the sufferers of depression for generations. Cheata is a young girl, living with her father after her mother, Chanda, left the family. Every day, Cheata suffers abuse from her stepmother, slipping deeper into the depression that grips her home. Her pain is soon too much to bear, and she falls under the control of the spirit of the French lady who possesses 'The Clock'.