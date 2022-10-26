The Club of the Misunderstood

The story focuses on Valeria (Charlotte Vega), a young woman who has just moved to Madrid after the separation of their parents. In his new institute, Valeria is forced to attend a meeting with the counselor to which also serves other classmates. What at first seems a bad start for the new existence of Valeria, becoming just the beginning of an amazing life experience. New friendships, a city full of possibilities, first love... intense experiences that will forever change the lives of this new group of friends.
|Charlotte Vega
|Valeria
|Àlex Maruny
|Raúl
|Jorge Clemente
|Bruno
|Michelle Calvó
|Elisabeth
|Andrea Trepat
|Ester
|Ivana Baquero
|Meri
View Full Cast >