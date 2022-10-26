Not Available

The Club of the Misunderstood

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The story focuses on Valeria (Charlotte Vega), a young woman who has just moved to Madrid after the separation of their parents. In his new institute, Valeria is forced to attend a meeting with the counselor to which also serves other classmates. What at first seems a bad start for the new existence of Valeria, becoming just the beginning of an amazing life experience. New friendships, a city full of possibilities, first love... intense experiences that will forever change the lives of this new group of friends.

Cast

Charlotte VegaValeria
Àlex MarunyRaúl
Jorge ClementeBruno
Michelle CalvóElisabeth
Andrea TrepatEster
Ivana BaqueroMeri

