The Club of the Misunderstood

The story focuses on Valeria (Charlotte Vega), a young woman who has just moved to Madrid after the separation of their parents. In his new institute, Valeria is forced to attend a meeting with the counselor to which also serves other classmates. What at first seems a bad start for the new existence of Valeria, becoming just the beginning of an amazing life experience. New friendships, a city full of possibilities, first love... intense experiences that will forever change the lives of this new group of friends.