1985

The Coca-Cola Kid

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

July 13th, 1985

Grand Bay Films International Pty.

An eccentric marketing guru visits a Coca-Cola subsidiary in Australia to try and increase market penetration. He finds zero penetration in a valley owned by an old man who makes his own soft drinks, and visits the valley to see why. After "the Kid's" persistence is tested he's given a tour of the man's plant, and they begin talking of a joint venture. Things get more complicated when the Coca-Cola man begins falling in love with his temporary secretary, who seems to have connections to the valley.

Greta ScacchiTerri
Bill KerrT. George McDowell
Chris HaywoodKim
Kris McQuadeJuliana
Max GilliesFrank Hunter
Tony BarryBushman

