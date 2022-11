Not Available

Rand Millstrom, the crime-fighting Cockateer, goes head to head against the evil Felicia Powers, Mistress of the Morally Corrupt - a group determined to subvert the sexual freedoms of the good citizens of Horndog City. Powers' accomplice, the crazed Screwball, has injected Millstrom's colleague, Doc O'Herlihy, with an impotence serum, and plans to dump gallons of the "dickey mickey" in the city water supply. Written by Anonymous