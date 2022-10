Not Available

The film takes place in contemporary Korea with a slight alteration: in this Korea duels are legal. YU Young-bin is an ordinary office worker - a counselor in his workplace but a veteran swordsman with formidable skill. But the years of dueling have made him weary. While visiting a fencing training center run by his friend JIN Woon-gwang, YU encounters an unpleasant high school kid, CHOI Bon-guk, in whom he sees his own younger self reflected.