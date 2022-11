Not Available

It narrates the sad story of several characters during the war in Kosova 1998-1999. "The Code of Life" is based on the conflict between the humane and the inhumane sides. "Code of Life" is sequenced into three dramaturgical points of view, which interlink with each other as the film progresses, and as we come closer to the end everything falls into its place. The movie ends with the triumph of the humane side.