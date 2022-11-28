The Coffee Dance: Planting Seeds of Empowerment

Not Available

In the midst of chaotic lives and poverty, a group of women from La Carpio, Costa Rica rise to meet the challenge of helping others in need. Looking to move their lives to a new level of empowerment, the women decide to put on a play and give outreach to other women and children - often undocumented workers - laboring in the coffee fields. Coffee pickers are often undocumented immigrant workers that suffer from dire poverty, high rates of breast cancer and other illness, and have few avenues of hope for change. We watch as a new seed is planted and a model of empowerment created.