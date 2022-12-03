The Cohens and Kellys in Hollywood

Not Available

The sixth entry in Universal’s long-running series of ethnic comedies, about a Jewish family (headed by George Sidney) and an Irish family (headed by Charles Murray) whose offspring have a habit of falling in love with each other. This one throws in a satire of the movie business, as young Kitty Kelly (June Clyde) becomes a star at Continental Productions, and young Melville Cohen (Norman Foster) writes songs for musicals. Crisis arrives when audiences grow tired of all singing, all dancing—an experience Junior Laemmle knew firsthand. Many Universal stars make cameo appearances, including Boris Karloff and Tom Mix. (Museum of Modern Art)