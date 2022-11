Not Available

A collection of the best entries shown at the annual Inter-College Animation Festival from 2001 to 2006. For many animation students in Japan participating in the festival is a chance to start their professional careers. The entries include works made using various animation techniques, including CGI and stop-motion. Taku Furukawa, Katayama Masahiro and Kihune Tokumitsu can be found among the judges of the festival.