Roam is a 16mm Mountain Bike film from the Collective. The most anticipated Mountain Bike movie in history - starring: Andrew Shandro, Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham, Cam McCaul, Darren Berrecloth, Ryder Kasprick, Geoff Gulevich, Matt Hunter, Tyler Klassen, Ryan Leech, Jordie Lunn, Tyler Morland, Steve Peat, Nathan Rennie and Steve Romaniuk.