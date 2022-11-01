The Collectress

Not Available

Following a traumatic experience, Gaile, a speech therapist, is incapable of feeling any emotion. However, while preparing a video presentation for a scientific conference, she sees herself on screen and is surprised to find suppressed sensations returning to her, primarily feelings of aggression. Gaile decides to try an experiment. With the help of a man and his video camera she stages various provoking situations and shows the result to those involved. Throughout the experience she is unable to perceive the value of normal emotions, or even the possibility that someone may have feelings for her